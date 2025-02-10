Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 7:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 7:54 AM IST

    ജ​മാ​ല്‍ പാ​ഷ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ല്‍കി

    Jamal Pasha
    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ഗാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ ജ​മാ​ല്‍ പാ​ഷ​ക്ക് താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ മ​ര്‍ഹ​ബ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ഗാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ ജ​മാ​ല്‍ പാ​ഷ​ക്ക് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ലെ സം​ഗീ​ത പ്രേ​മി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ല്‍കി.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്പൈ​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ജ​മാ​ല്‍ പാ​ഷ, ദി​ലീ​പ് സെ​യ്തു, അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ അ​സീ​സ്, നി​മ്മി, അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ആ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ജി മ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട്, നാ​സ​ര്‍ അ​ല്‍ദാ​ന, ജോ​ര്‍ജ് സാ​മു​വ​ല്‍, പി.​കെ. ക​രിം, അ​ന്‍സാ​ര്‍ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​മാ​ല്‍ പാ​ഷ​ക്ക് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യു​ടെ സ്നോ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ മ​ര്‍ഹ​ബ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsRas Al khaimahJamal Pasha
    News Summary - Singer Jamal Pasha in Ras Al Khaimah
