Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 6:55 AM IST
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 6:55 AM IST

    സിം​സാ​റു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ് ഹു​ദ​വി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    സിം​സാ​റു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ് ഹു​ദ​വി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    സിം​സാ​റു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ് ഹു​ദ​വി

    ദു​ബൈ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ’ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും വാ​ഗ്മി​യു​മാ​യ സിം​സാ​റു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ് ഹു​ദ​വി​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക. പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 7ന്​ ​അ​ബു​ഹൈ​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:DubaiKMCCLectureSimsarul Haq Hudavi
    News Summary - Simsarul Haq Hudavi's lecture today
