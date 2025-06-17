Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:25 AM IST

    ഷട്ടിൽ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

    ഷട്ടിൽ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം
    ദുബൈ: പ്രിയദർശിനി വളന്റിയറിങ് ടീം ജൂലൈ ആറിന് എൻ.ഐ മോഡൽ സ്കൂളിൽ നടത്തുന്ന ഷട്ടിൽ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ മിക്സിഡ് ഡബ്ൾസ് ടൂർണമെന്റിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ സി. മോഹൻദാസ്, ടീം ലീഡർ പവിത്രൻ, സ്പോർട്സ് കൺവീനർ മുഹമ്മദ് അനീസ്, വനിതാ നേതാക്കന്മാർ, പ്രധാന അംഗങ്ങൾ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു.

    മത്സരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർ 050 3850375 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന്​ അറിയിച്ചു.

