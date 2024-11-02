Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    2 Nov 2024 1:18 AM GMT
    2 Nov 2024 1:18 AM GMT

    ജ​ലീ​ൽ കാ​ഷ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ കാ​രി​യി​ൽ ‘ഷോ​പ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ വി​ൻ’ പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ൻ

    ബം​പ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​നം നി​സാ​ൻ കാ​ർ
    jaleel
    ജ​ലീ​ൽ കാ​ഷ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് കാ​രി റാ​ഫി​ൾ ഡ്രോ ​ലോ​ഞ്ചി​ങ്​ ക​മ്പ​നി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ വി.​കെ. ശി​ഹാ​ബ്, ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ഹെ​ഡ്

    കെ. ​ഉ​മ്മ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ മൊ​ത്ത വ്യാ​പാ​ര ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ ജ​ലീ​ൽ കാ​ഷ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ കാ​രി ‘ഷോ​പ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ വി​ൻ 2024’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ റാ​ഫി​ൾ ഡ്രോ ​പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. 2024 മോ​ഡ​ൽ നി​സാ​ൻ എ​ക്സ്​ ട്രെ​യ്​​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ൻ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31വ​രെ നീ​ളും.

    500 ദി​ർ​ഹ​മി​ന് സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക. ബം​പ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യ കാ​റി​നു പു​റ​മെ എ​ല്ലാ 15 ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഐ​ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും സ്വ​ർ​ണ​നാ​ണ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഗി​ഫ്​​റ്റ്​ വൗ​ച്ച​റു​ക​ളും സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

