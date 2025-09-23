Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഷാർജ രാജകുടുംബാംഗം നിര്യാതനായി; മൂന്നുദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം

    ഷാർജ രാജകുടുംബാംഗം നിര്യാതനായി; മൂന്നുദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം
    ഷാർജ: എമിറേറ്റിലെ രാജകുടുംബാംഗം ശൈഖ് സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ ഖാലിദ് ബിൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഖാസിമി നിര്യാതനായി. സുപ്രീംകൗൺസിൽ അംഗവും ഷാർജ ഭരണാധികാരിയുമായ ശൈഖ് ഡോ. സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഖാസിമിയാണ് നിര്യാണ വാർത്ത പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് ഷാർജയിലെ കിങ് ഫൈസൽ പള്ളിയിൽ മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരവും തുടർന്ന് അൽ ജാബിൽ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കവും നടക്കും. എമിറേറ്റിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ മൂന്നുദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    News Summary - Sharjah royal family member passes away
