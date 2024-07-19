Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ല​ഫ്. ഔ​ൽ അ​ലി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം അ​ൽ ഗ​ർ​വാ​റാ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന്​ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്​ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ന്‍റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ​യും സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ​യും അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

