Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 7:22 AM IST

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    സി​റാ​ജ് കാ​ട്ടു​കു​ളം (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), ല​ക്ഷ്മി സ​ജീ​വ് (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ജ​യ​രാ​ജ് (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ)

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: സി​റാ​ജ് കാ​ട്ടു​കു​ളം (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), മ​നോ​ജ് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), ല​ക്ഷ്മി സ​ജീ​വ് (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ഖൈ​റു​ന്നി​സ (ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ജ​യ​രാ​ജ് (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ), അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് (ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ), ര​ജീ​ഷ് താ​ഴെ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ (ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), ഷ​ബീ​ർ (സ്നേ​ഹ​തീ​രം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (മീ​ഡി​യ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), പ്രെ​ജു വേ​ല​പ്പ (ലൈ​ബ്രേ​റി​യ​ൻ).

    News Summary - Sharjah Malayali koottayma administrators
