    U.A.E
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    onam 2024
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഷാ​ർ​ജ പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഒ​ക്​​ടോ​ബ​ർ 20ന് ​ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​ക്സ്പോ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്​ ഓ​ണം 45 ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ഷ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡും ട്രോ​ഫി​യും ന​ൽ​കും. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ല​ഭി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ഒ​ക്​​ടോ​ബ​ർ 14. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ 06 5610845 / ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ 055 3840038.

    UAE News Onam 2024
    News Summary - Sharjah Indian Association organizes onappookalam competition
