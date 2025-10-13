ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പൂക്കള മത്സരം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Oct 2025 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Oct 2025 7:47 AM IST
ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പൂക്കള മത്സരംtext_fields
News Summary - Sharjah Indian Association Flower Competition
ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ എക്സ്പോ സെന്ററിൽ ഒക്ടോബർ 19ന് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഐ.എ.എസ് ഓണം-2025 ഓണാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അസോസിയേഷൻ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പൂക്കളമത്സരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. വിജയികൾക്ക് കാഷ് അവാർഡും, ട്രോഫിയും ലഭിക്കും.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച (13/10/2025) ആണ് അപേക്ഷകൾ ലഭിക്കേണ്ട അവസാന തീയതി. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റർ 06 5610845. കൺവീനർ അഫ്സൽ 055 7488360, രഘു 055 1508770 എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
