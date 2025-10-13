Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 7:47 AM IST

    ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പൂക്കള മത്സരം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പൂക്കള മത്സരം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​ക്സ്പോ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ഒ​ക്​​ടോ​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഐ.​എ.​എ​സ്​ ഓ​ണം-2025 ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ഷ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡും, ട്രോ​ഫി​യും ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച (13/10/2025) ആ​ണ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ 06 5610845. ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ഫ്​​സ​ൽ 055 7488360, ര​ഘു 055 1508770 എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Indian AssociationFlower competitionU.A.E Newsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Sharjah Indian Association Flower Competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X