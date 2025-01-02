Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റ്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ

    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റ്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ
    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: 2025 പി​റ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ച്ച് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നി​സാ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് പു​റ​യ​ത്ത്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷാ​ജി ജോ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ജോ. ​ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജി​ബി ബേ​ബി, മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ്​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​മ​നാ​ഫ് മാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ, അ​നീ​സ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, എ.​വി. മ​ധു, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, യൂ​സ​ഫ് സ​ഗീ​ർ, മു​ര​ളി ഇ​ട​വ​ന, ന​സീ​ർ കു​നി​യി​ൽ, മു​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsNew Year celebrationsIndian Association Sharjah
