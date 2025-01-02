Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 12:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 12:26 PM IST
പുതുവത്സരത്തെ വരവേറ്റ് ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻtext_fields
News Summary - Sharjah Indian association celebrated new year
ഷാർജ: 2025 പിറന്നതോടെ ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയഷൻ കേക്ക് മുറിച്ച് പുതുവത്സരത്തെ വരവേറ്റു.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് നിസാർ തളങ്കര, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ശ്രീപ്രകാശ് പുറയത്ത്, ട്രഷറർ ഷാജി ജോൺ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പുതുവത്സര കേക്ക് മുറിച്ചത്.
ജോ. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജിബി ബേബി, മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളായ അബ്ദുമനാഫ് മാട്ടൂൽ, അനീസ് റഹ്മാൻ, എ.വി. മധു, മുഹമ്മദ് അബൂബക്കർ, യൂസഫ് സഗീർ, മുരളി ഇടവന, നസീർ കുനിയിൽ, മുൻ ഭാരവാഹികൾ തുടങ്ങിയവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
