Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2025 10:14 AM IST

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ മീ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ മീ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: ഷാ​ര്‍ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ മീ​റ്റ് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് നി​സാ​ര്‍ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം 7,500 പേ​ര്‍ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മാ​ണ് സ്കൂ​ള്‍ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​യു.​എ.​ഇ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും പൗ​ര പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ മീ​റ്റി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

