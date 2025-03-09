Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
ഷാര്ജ അസോസിയേഷന് ഇഫ്താര് മീറ്റ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Sharjah Association Iftar meet today
ഷാര്ജ: ഷാര്ജ ഇന്ത്യന് അസോസിയേഷന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില് ഞായറാഴ്ച വിപുലമായ ഇഫ്താര് മീറ്റ് നടക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് നിസാര് തളങ്കര അറിയിച്ചു.
ഒരേസമയം 7,500 പേര്ക്ക് ഇഫ്താറില് പങ്കെടുക്കാനുള്ള സൗകര്യമാണ് സ്കൂള് അങ്കണത്തില് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് കമ്മിറ്റി ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യ-യു.എ.ഇ സര്ക്കാര് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും പൗര പ്രമുഖരും ഇഫ്താര് മീറ്റില് പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story