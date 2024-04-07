Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    7 April 2024 8:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 April 2024 8:44 AM GMT

    ശാ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ഹ​ല്ല്; ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ശാ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ഹ​ല്ല്; ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ശാ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: ശാ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഷാ​ര്‍ജ-​ദു​ബൈ നോ​ര്‍ത്തേ​ണ്‍ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ര്‍ജ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​ഹ​ല്ലി​ലെ നാ​ല് വാ​ര്‍ഡു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 200ഓ​ളം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ മു​സ​മ്മി​ല്‍, ഖ​മ​ര്‍, ഹാ​രി​സ്, നി​യാ​സ്, സ​ക്ക​റി​യ, മു​നീ​ര്‍, സാ​ദി​ഖ്, ഷ​മീ​ര്‍ ബാ​ബു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

