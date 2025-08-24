Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ഫൈ​സി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2025 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2025 7:36 AM IST

    ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ഫൈ​സി കൊ​ച്ചു​ക​ട​വി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    condolences
    cancel

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും മ​ത സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളു​മാ​യ ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ഫൈ​സി കൊ​ച്ചു​ക​ട​വി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജ​മാ​ൽ മ​ന​യ​ത്ത്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ പ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ര, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബ​ഷീ​ർ വ​ര​വൂ​ർ, മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ർ.​വി.​എം. മു​സ്ത​ഫ, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​മ​ദ് ചാ​മ​ക്കാ​ല തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewscondolencesKMCC:
    News Summary - Shah Jahan condolences Faizi Kochukadavi's death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X