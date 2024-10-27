Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Oct 2024 3:31 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Oct 2024 3:31 AM GMT
ഷഫഖത്തുല്ലയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ദുബൈയിൽ ഖബറടക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Shafaqatullah's body buried in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മരണപ്പെട്ട ദുബൈ ബീച്ച് പാലസിലെ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മലപ്പുറം തിരൂരങ്ങാടി എടരിക്കോട് മമ്മാലിപ്പടിയിലെ ഷഫഖത്തുല്ലയുടെ (പൂഴിക്കൽ മോൻ-45) മയ്യിത്ത് ദുബൈ അൽഖൂസിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. പരേതരായ കുഞ്ഞു മാസ്റ്ററുടെയും ആയിശുമ്മു ടീച്ചറുടെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: ഷാഹിന (എ.എം.എൽ.പി.എസ്, ക്ലാരി സൗത്ത്). മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഹിൻ, ഷഫിൻ മുഹമ്മദ്, ആയിശ ഷദ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ആരിഫാബി (കൊളപ്പുറം), മുസ്ഫിറ (ചേന്നര പെരുന്തിരുത്തി എ.എം.എൽ.പി.സ്കൂൾ).
