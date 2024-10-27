Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:31 AM GMT

    ഷ​ഫ​ഖ​ത്തു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി

    ഷ​ഫ​ഖ​ത്തു​ല്ല
    ഷ​ഫ​ഖ​ത്തു​ല്ല

    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ദു​ബൈ ബീ​ച്ച് പാ​ല​സി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി എ​ട​രി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​മ്മാ​ലി​പ്പ​ടി​യി​ലെ ഷ​ഫ​ഖ​ത്തു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ (പൂ​ഴി​ക്ക​ൽ മോ​ൻ-45) മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് ദു​ബൈ അ​ൽ​ഖൂ​സി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ കു​ഞ്ഞു മാ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ടെ​യും ആ​യി​ശു​മ്മു ടീ​ച്ച​റു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷാ​ഹി​ന (എ.​എം.​എ​ൽ.​പി.​എ​സ്, ക്ലാ​രി സൗ​ത്ത്). മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​ഹി​ൻ, ഷ​ഫി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ആ​യി​ശ ഷ​ദ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ആ​രി​ഫാ​ബി (കൊ​ള​പ്പു​റം), മു​സ്ഫി​റ (ചേ​ന്ന​ര പെ​രു​ന്തി​രു​ത്തി എ.​എം.​എ​ൽ.​പി.​സ്കൂ​ൾ).

