Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2025 7:25 AM IST

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ‘വ​ള​കി​ലു​ക്കം’ മൂ​ന്നി​ന്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ 'വ​ള​കി​ലു​ക്കം' മൂ​ന്നി​ന്
    റാ​ക് കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ വേ​ദി ‘വ​ള​കി​ലു​ക്കം’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ര്‍ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലീം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം റാ​ക് വ​നി​താ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ‘വ​ള​കി​ലു​ക്കം’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ല്‍ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ക​ലാ-​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മേ​യ് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘വ​ള​കി​ലു​ക്ക’​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ര്‍ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലീം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക​ലാ വി​രു​ന്നി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രും സ​മാ​ജം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ണി​നി​ര​ക്കും. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യം.

    TAGS:kerala samajamGulf Newsrak
    News Summary - 'Severe' in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday
