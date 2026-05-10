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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപ്രവാസിക്ക്​...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2026 9:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2026 9:59 AM IST

    പ്രവാസിക്ക്​ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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    പ്രവാസിക്ക്​ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
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    നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ മടങ്ങുന്ന മനു ഉദയപുരത്തിന്​ ഓലകെട്ടിയമ്പലം പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ നൽകിയ യാത്രയയപ്പ്

    ദുബൈ: പ്രവാസജീവിതം മതിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന ഓലകെട്ടിയമ്പലം പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷന്‍റെ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റും ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗവുമായ മനു ഉദയപുരത്തിന്​ യാത്രയയപ്പ്​ നൽകി. ചടങ്ങിൽ ഓലകെട്ടിയമ്പലം പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ഡോ. മുരളീധരൻ, പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ വിവേക്​, മറ്റ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗങ്ങളായ അനീഷ്, ജിത്ത്, ജോളി, നിധിൻ, സുരേഷ്, വിജയകുമാർ എന്നിവർ പ​ങ്കെടുത്തു. മനു ഉദയപുരത്ത്​ അംഗങ്ങൾ ചേർന്ന് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ഉപഹാരവും സമർപ്പിച്ചു.

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