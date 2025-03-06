Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 March 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    6 March 2025 7:42 AM IST

    സ്കോ​ട്ട ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് 15ന്​

    ദു​ബൈ: സ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലൂ​മ്നി ഫോ​റം യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ (സ്കോ​ട്ട) അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 15ന് ​ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ത്തി​സ​ലാ​ത്ത് മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള സ്റ്റാ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മീ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്ക​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഹാ​ഷിം - 050 746 9723

    ഷം​ഷീ​ർ - 050 2094427, ജു​നൈ​ദ് - 052 168 2440 എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    UAE News iftar dubai
    News Summary - Scotta Iftar meet on the 15th
