Posted Ondate_range 6 March 2025 7:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 March 2025 7:42 AM IST
സ്കോട്ട ഇഫ്താർ മീറ്റ് 15ന്text_fields
News Summary - Scotta Iftar meet on the 15th
ദുബൈ: സർ സയ്യിദ് കോളജ് അലൂമ്നി ഫോറം യു.എ.ഇ ചാപ്റ്റർ (സ്കോട്ട) അംഗങ്ങൾക്കും കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾക്കുമായി മാർച്ച് 15ന് ശനിയാഴ്ച ഇത്തിസലാത്ത് മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനടുത്തുള്ള സ്റ്റാർ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിൽ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം നടത്താൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. മീറ്റിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനാഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ ഓൺലൈൻ വഴി രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ പൂർത്തിയാക്കണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഹാഷിം - 050 746 9723
ഷംഷീർ - 050 2094427, ജുനൈദ് - 052 168 2440 എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
