Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 30 March 2025 5:40 AM IST
    date_range 30 March 2025 5:40 AM IST

    സ്കോ​ട്ട ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം

    സ്കോ​ട്ട ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം
    ദു​ബൈ: സ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് കോ​ള​ജ് ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് അ​ലു​മ്​​നി ഫോ​റം യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മീ​റ്റ് ഗ്രീ​റ്റ് എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​വ​സം സ്കോ​ട്ട അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി അ​ബൂ​ഹൈ​ലി​ലു​ള്ള സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ബേ ​ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​വ​സം രാ​വി​ലെ രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​നു​ത​ന്നെ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഹാ​ഷിം 050-746 9723, ഷം​ഷീ​ർ 050-2094427 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:Alumni ForumEid Al Fitr 2025
    News Summary - Scotta Eid gathering
