Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 7:59 AM IST

    സ്കോ​ട്ട ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ, ത്രോ​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ മേ​യ് 4ന്

    throwball and badminton
    ​ദു​ബൈ: മേ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്കോ​ട്ട (സ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് കോ​ള​ജ് ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ അ​ലു​മ്നി ഫോ​റം) യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ ഫ​ൺ​ഡേ​യ്സ് ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മേ​യ്‌ നാ​ലി​ന്​ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ, ത്രോ​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30 മു​ത​ൽ ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള സ്റ്റാ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ മെ​ഡ് സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട് അ​റീ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഹാ​ഷിം -0507469723, മു​സ്ത​ഫ -0523152490, ഷ​കീ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌ - 0559522600, ജു​നൈ​ദ്- 0521682440, നി​സാം - 0552113647 എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം

    TAGS:badmintonUAE NewsGulf NewsThrowballTournaments
    News Summary - Scotta badminton and throwball tournament on May 4th
