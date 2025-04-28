Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2025 7:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2025 7:59 AM IST
സ്കോട്ട ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ, ത്രോബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റ് മേയ് 4ന്text_fields
News Summary - Scotta badminton and throwball tournament on May 4th
ദുബൈ: മേയിൽ നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന സ്കോട്ട (സർ സയ്യിദ് കോളജ് തളിപ്പറമ്പ അലുമ്നി ഫോറം) യു.എ.ഇ ചാപ്റ്ററിന്റെ ഫൺഡേയ്സ് ഭാഗമായി മേയ് നാലിന് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ, ത്രോബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റ് നടത്തുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 3.30 മുതൽ ദുബൈ ഇആൻഡ് മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനടുത്തുള്ള സ്റ്റാർ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിലെ മെഡ് സ്പോർട് അറീനയിലാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഹാഷിം -0507469723, മുസ്തഫ -0523152490, ഷകീൽ അഹ്മദ് - 0559522600, ജുനൈദ്- 0521682440, നിസാം - 0552113647 എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം
