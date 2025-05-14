Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    14 May 2025 9:41 AM IST
    സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത്ത് റാ​യ് ഫി​ലിം സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം മു​സ്ത​ഫ പെ​രു​മ്പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ന്

    സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത്ത് റാ​യ് ഫി​ലിം സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം മു​സ്ത​ഫ പെ​രു​മ്പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ന്
    മു​സ്ത​ഫ പെ​രു​മ്പ​റമ്പ​ത്ത്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യും പ്ര​വാ​സ​ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ മു​സ്ത​ഫ പെ​രു​മ്പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് പ​ത്താ​മ​ത് സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത്ത് റാ​യ് ഫി​ലിം സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം നേ​ടി.

    2024ലെ ​മി​ക​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ മ​ല​യാ​ള ക​ഥാ​സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ​ക്ക്​ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ഒ​പ്പാ​രി എ​ന്ന ക​ഥാ​സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ണ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ​യെ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​ൻ ബാ​ലു കി​രി​യ​ത്ത് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യ ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജൂ​റി​യാ​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ കാ​ര്യ​വ​ട്ടം ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ നാ​യ​രാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം

    പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    filmliterary awardfilm societySatyajit Ray
