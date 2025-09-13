Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    13 Sept 2025 8:48 AM IST
    13 Sept 2025 8:48 AM IST

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച
    അ​ജ്​​മാ​ൻ: സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യു​ടെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 14 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ മു​അ്​​മി​ൻ വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര, പു​ലി​ക​ളി, ശി​ങ്കാ​രി​മേ​ളം, തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ പൊ​ലി​വ് നാ​ട്ടു​കൂ​ട്ട് സം​ഘം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ്​ വി.​ഡി. സ​തീ​ശ​ൻ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

