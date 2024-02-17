Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightശാന്തിപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 4:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 4:43 AM GMT

    ശാന്തിപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    muhammed hussain
    cancel

    ശാന്തിപുരം (തൃശൂർ): പരേതനായ കൊല്ലാട്ട് അബ്ദുൽ ഹയ്യിന്‍റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹുസൈൻ (59) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: നദീറ. മക്കൾ: നഹ്‌ല, നൗറിൻ. ജാമാതാവ്: ജിഷാദ്.

    നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും. ഖബറടക്കം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പള്ളിനട സാഹിന്‍റെ പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Obituary
    News Summary - santhipuram native died in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X