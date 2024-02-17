ശാന്തിപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Feb 2024 4:43 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Feb 2024 4:43 AM GMT
ശാന്തിപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - santhipuram native died in Abu Dhabi
ശാന്തിപുരം (തൃശൂർ): പരേതനായ കൊല്ലാട്ട് അബ്ദുൽ ഹയ്യിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹുസൈൻ (59) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: നദീറ. മക്കൾ: നഹ്ല, നൗറിൻ. ജാമാതാവ്: ജിഷാദ്.
നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും. ഖബറടക്കം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പള്ളിനട സാഹിന്റെ പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
