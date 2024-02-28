Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 3:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 3:42 AM GMT
News Summary - Sallen's Cup Badminton Tournament
ദുബൈ: സാലെൻസ് ക്ലബ് പാടൂർ യു.എ.ഇ ടീം സാലെൻസ് കപ്പ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. മാര്ച്ച് മൂന്നിന് ഖിസൈസിലെ എയറോപ്ലെയ്ൻ യു.ബി.എൽ സ്പോർട്സ് അക്കാദമിയില് ടൂര്ണമെന്റ് അരങ്ങേറും. മെൻസ് ഡബ്ൾസ് ഡി (അമച്വർ), മെൻസ് ഡബ്ൾസ് ഇ (ബിഗ്നർ) എന്നീ രണ്ടു കാറ്റഗറി മത്സരങ്ങളാണ് നടക്കുക. പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താല്പര്യമുള്ള കളിക്കാർ താഴെയുള്ള വാട്സ്ആപ് നമ്പറിൽ ടീം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള്ക്ക് +971 50 410 6858, +971 55 253 6386 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളില് ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
