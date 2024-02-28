Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    28 Feb 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ്‌ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    ദു​ബൈ: സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക്ല​ബ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ടീം ​സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ്‌ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ എ​യ​റോ​പ്ലെ​യ്ൻ യു.​ബി.​എ​ൽ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ല്‍ ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്റ് അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. മെ​ൻ​സ്​ ഡ​ബ്​​ൾ​സ്​ ഡി (​അ​മ​ച്വ​ർ), മെ​ൻ​സ്​ ഡ​ബ്​​ൾ​സ്​ ഇ (​ബി​ഗ്​​ന​ർ) എ​ന്നീ ര​ണ്ടു കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ടീം ​ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക്​ +971 50 410 6858, +971 55 253 6386 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

