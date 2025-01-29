Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Salens Cup Badminton Tournament
അജ്മാൻ: സാലെൻസ് ക്ലബ് പാടൂർ യു.എ.ഇ ടീം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സാലെൻസ് കപ്പ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് സീസൺ 2 ഫെബ്രുവരി രണ്ടിന് ഷാർജ എക്സ്ട്രാ സ്പോർട്സ് അക്കാദമിയില് അരങ്ങേറും.
പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം ഡബ്ൾസ് ഡി പ്ലസ്, ഇ പ്ലസ് എന്നീ രണ്ട് വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ.
ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർക്ക് +971 50 410 6858, +971 55 253 6386 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളില് ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
