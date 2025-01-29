Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightസാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 10:33 AM IST

    സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ: സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക്ല​ബ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ടീം ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ്‌ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സീ​സ​ൺ 2 ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​ക്സ്ട്രാ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ല്‍ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    പു​രു​ഷ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഡ​ബ്ൾ​സ് ഡി ​പ്ല​സ്, ഇ ​പ്ല​സ്​ എ​ന്നീ ര​ണ്ട് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ +971 50 410 6858, +971 55 253 6386 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newsbadminton tournament
    News Summary - Salens Cup Badminton Tournament
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X