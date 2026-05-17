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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാക് ഫ്ലമിങ്കോ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2026 7:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2026 7:37 AM IST

    റാക് ഫ്ലമിങ്കോ ബീച്ചില്‍; സുരക്ഷാ വല സ്ഥാപിച്ചു

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    റാക് ഫ്ലമിങ്കോ ബീച്ചില്‍; സുരക്ഷാ വല സ്ഥാപിച്ചു
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    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: അടുത്തിടെ കൗമാരക്കാരന്‍റെ ദാരുണ മരണം നടന്ന റാസല്‍ഖൈമയിലെ ഫ്ലമി​ങ്കോ ബീച്ചില്‍ പുതിയ സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനം സ്ഥാപിച്ച് അധികൃതര്‍. കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ കൂടുതലായത്തെുന്ന പ്രശസ്തമായ ബീച്ചുകളിലൊന്നാണ് ഫ്ലമിങ്കോ. മികച്ച സുരക്ഷക്കും അപകടം ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിനും ഒഴുകിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന സുരക്ഷാ ബാരിയറുകളാണ് ഇവിടെ സ്ഥാപിച്ചത്.

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