Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 5:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 5:03 AM GMT

    സാ​ബീ​ൽ പ്രൊ ​ലീ​ഗ്: സാ​ബീ​ൽ ഹീ​റോ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​ർ

    SABIL Heroes
    സാ​ബീ​ൽ പ്രൊ ​ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ-1​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സാ​ബീ​ൽ ഹീ​റോ​സ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ ടീം ​യാ​ങ്‌​സ്ട്രെ​സ് നാ​ദ​ൽ ശി​ബ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സാ​ബീ​ൽ പ്രൊ ​ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ 1ൽ ​സാ​ബീ​ൽ ഹീ​റോ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യി എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് ഫാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ണും മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സോ​ക​റും ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി

    TAGS:U.A.E NewsSABIL Pro LeagueSABIL Heroes
