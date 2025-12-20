Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    20 Dec 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 7:34 AM IST

    അബൂദബിയിൽ റോയൽ സിനിമയുടെ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്​ലറ്റ്​ തുറന്നു

    അബൂദബിയിൽ റോയൽ സിനിമയുടെ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്​ലറ്റ്​ തുറന്നു
    അബൂദബിയിലെ ഡബ്ല്യൂ.ടി.സി മാളിൽ റോയൽ സിനിമാസിന്‍റെ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്​ലറ്റ്​ മാനേജിങ്​ ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഖൈസിയ, ഗ്രൂപ് സി.ഇ.ഒ ഫലാൽ അമീൻ, ചീഫ്​ ഓപറേറ്റിങ്​ ഓഫിസർ മുഹമ്മദ്​ റഫീഖ്​ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് ഉദ്‌ഘാടനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    അബൂദബി: അബൂദബിയിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സിനിമ പ്രദർശകർ ആയ റോയൽ സിനിമാസ്​​ ഡബ്ല്യൂ.ടി.സി മാളിൽ എട്ട്​ സ്ക്രീൻ ഉള്ള മൾട്ടിപ്ലക്സ്​ തുറന്നു.

    അബൂദബിയിലുള്ള ആദ്യത്തെ ബാൽക്കണി തിയേറ്റർ ആണിത്​. മാനേജിങ്​ ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഖൈസിയ, ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സി.ഇ.ഒ ഫലാൽ അമീൻ, ചീഫ്​ ഓപറേറ്റിങ്​ ഓഫിസർ മുഹമ്മദ്​ റഫീഖ്​ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് ഉദ്‌ഘാടനം ചെയ്‌തു.

    പരിപാടിയിൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ്​ സി.എഫ്​.ഒ ഷാജി ഫിലിപ്പ്, പ്രൊജക്ട്​ മാനേജർ അഹമ്മദ് ഷഫീഖ്, മാർക്കറ്റിങ്​ മാനേജർ അജ്മൽ, ഓപറേഷൻസ്​ ഹെഡ്​ ഫായിസ്, എച്ച്​.ആർ മാനേജർ മജീദ്​ മദാലൻ, ഡിസ്​ട്രിബ്യൂഷൻ മാനേജർ അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് എന്നിവർ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.

    X