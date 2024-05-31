Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 May 2024
31 May 2024
ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഗതാഗത മേഖലയിൽ നിക്ഷേപകരെ തേടി റോഡ്ഷോtext_fields
News Summary - Roadshow seeking bidders in India's transport sector
ഇന്ത്യയിലെ അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യ വികസന രംഗത്തെ, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് റോഡ് മേഖലയിലെ അവസരങ്ങളാണ് റോഡ് ഷോയിൽ പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
ദുബൈ: ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഗതാഗത മേഖലയിലേക്ക് നിക്ഷേപകരെ തേടി ദുബൈയിൽ റോഡ്ഷോ. ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്നെത്തിയ നാഷനൽ ഹൈവേ അതോറിറ്റി നാഷനൽ ഹൈവേ ഇൻഫ്രാ ട്രസ്റ്റും ദുബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.
