Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2024 4:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2024 4:42 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​രെ തേ​ടി റോ​ഡ്​​ഷോ

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​രെ തേ​ടി റോ​ഡ്​​ഷോ
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​സാ​ധ്യ​ത പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച റോ​ഡ്​​ഷോയിൽ പ​ങ്കെടുത്തവർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​രെ തേ​ടി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ റോ​ഡ്​​ഷോ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹൈ​വേ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹൈ​വേ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ്രാ ട്ര​സ്റ്റും ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ വി​ക​സ​ന രം​ഗ​ത്തെ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്​ റോ​ഡ്​ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ റോ​ഡ്​ ഷോ​യി​ൽ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

