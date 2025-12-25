ഇന്നു മുതൽ റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2025 10:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2025 10:01 AM IST
അബൂദബി: കിങ് അബ്ദുല്ല ബിന് അബ്ദുല് അസീസ് അല് സൗദ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ചില കവലകള് നവീകരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഡിസംബര് 25 മുതല് 29 വരെ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് അബൂദബി മൊബിലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. ഇതുമൂലമുണ്ടാവുന്ന അസൗകര്യങ്ങള് മറികടക്കാന് യാത്രകള് മുന്കൂട്ടി ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യുകയും ബദല് പാതകള് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുകയും വേണമെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി നിര്ദേശിച്ചു.
അടച്ചിടല് കാലയളവില് സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാന് ട്രാഫിക് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര് നല്കുന്ന മാര്ഗനിര്ദേശങ്ങള് പാലിക്കുകയും ഗതാഗത സിഗ്നലുകള് പാലിക്കുകയും വേണമെന്നും മൊബിലിറ്റി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
