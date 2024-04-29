Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട്ടി​യ പ​ണം പൊ​ലീ​സി​​ലേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ആ​ദ​രം

    ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട്ടി​യ പ​ണം പൊ​ലീ​സി​​ലേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ആ​ദ​രം
    അ​ലി ജ​മാ​ൽ അ​ൽ ബ​ലൂ​ഷി​ക്ക്​ ഖി​സൈ​സ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബ്രി. ​സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ

    അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഉ​വൈ​സ്​ ആ​ദ​ര​വ്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: പൊ​തു​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന്​ കി​ട്ടി​യ പ​ണം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ന്​​ ആ​ദ​രം.

    അ​ലി ജ​മാ​ൽ അ​ൽ ബ​ലൂ​ഷി എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്​ ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട്ടി​യ പ​ണം ഖി​സൈ​സ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ത്യ​സ​ന്ധ​ത പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ൽ ബ​ലൂ​ഷി​ക്ക്​ ഖി​സെ​സ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബ്രി. ​സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഉ​വൈ​സ്​ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ ആ​ദ​ര​മെ​ന്ന്​ ബ്രി. ​സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഉ​വൈ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

