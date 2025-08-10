Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 6:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 6:56 AM IST

    നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക്​ ആ​ദ​രം

    നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക്​ ആ​ദ​രം
    നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ഫ്​​ല ഷെ​റി​ന്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി മു​സ്​​ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ

    ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ഫ്​​ല ഷെ​റി​നെ യു.​എ.​ഇ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി മു​സ്​​ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​സ്‌​മ​ർ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി, അ​ബു​ലൈ​സ് സി.​എം, പി.​കെ അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്, സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. അ​ഫ്​​ല ഷെ​റി​നെ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യും ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRespectNEET ExamsNEET UG exam
    News Summary - Respect for NEET exam winner
