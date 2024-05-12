Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT
മലനിരയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Rescued the injured person who fell from the mountain range
റാസൽഖൈമ: റാക് മലനിരയിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി റാക് പോലീസ്. വാദി അൽകോർ പർവത പ്രദേശത്ത് വിനോദത്തിനെത്തിയ റഷ്യൻ പൗരനാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ റാക് പോലീസ് എയർവിങ് വിഭാഗം ഇയാളെ ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മലനിരകളിൽ പോകുന്നവർ സുരക്ഷാ മുന്നൊരുക്കങ്ങൾ നടത്തണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
