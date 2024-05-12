Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT

    മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    rak police
    മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു 

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി റാ​ക് പോ​ലീ​സ്. വാ​ദി അ​ൽ​കോ​ർ പ​ർ​വ​ത പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വി​നോ​ദ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്‌. സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ റാ​ക് പോ​ലീ​സ് എ​യ​ർ​വി​ങ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഇ​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ല​നി​ര​ക​ളി​ൽ പോ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RAK policerescue
