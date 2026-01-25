Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    25 Jan 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 Jan 2026 8:10 AM IST

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    Listen to this Article

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ 78ാമ​ത് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ളി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങി റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മൂ​ഹം. റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ റി​ലീ​ഫ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍, വി​വി​ധ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ള്‍, കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ള്‍, സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ളി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ കോ​ണ്‍സു​ലേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രും വി​ശി​ഷ്ട വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളും തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

