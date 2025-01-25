Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 8:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 8:58 AM IST

    ഫു​ജൈ​റ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    representational image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ഫു​ജൈ​റ: 76ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഫു​ജൈ​റ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി 26ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ മ​ണി​ക്ക് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ശി​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ വ​ർ​മ (കോ​ൺ​സു​ൽ പാ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്) ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റ് ദു​ബൈ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തും.

    TAGS:UAE NewsRepublic Day 2025
