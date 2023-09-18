Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
18 Sep 2023
18 Sep 2023
അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; മലീഹ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - repair work; Maleeha Road is partially closed
ഷാർജ: മലീഹ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കുമെന്ന് ഷാർജ റോഡ്സ് ആൻഡ് ട്രാൻസ്പോർട്ടേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായാണ് ഈ മാസം 19 മുതൽ ഒക്ടോബർ 18 വരെ റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുന്നത്. പണി പൂർത്തിയാവുന്നതുവരെ യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ മാർഗങ്ങൾ തേടണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
