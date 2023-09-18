Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി;...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2023 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2023 1:23 AM GMT

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; മ​ലീ​ഹ റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; മ​ലീ​ഹ റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു
    cancel

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: മ​ലീ​ഹ റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ റോ​ഡ്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മാ​സം 19 മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 18 വ​രെ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ണി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​വു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തേ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:repairworkmaleeha roadpartially closed
    News Summary - repair work; Maleeha Road is partially closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    X