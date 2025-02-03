Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 7:45 AM IST
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 7:45 AM IST

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം; അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം; അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ല്‍ഐ​നി​ലെ ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ന്‍ സാ​യി​ദ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് താ​ല്‍ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് ഒ​ന്നു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ അ​ല്‍ ദ​ഫ്​​റ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ശൈ​ഖ സ​ല്‍മ ബി​ന്‍ത് ബ​ത്തി റോ​ഡ്(​ഇ45) ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 28 വ​രെ​യും മ​ദീ​ന​ത്ത് സാ​യി​ദ് ഇ​ന്‍ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ല്‍ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ മ​ഖ്തൂം അ​ല്‍ ഫാ​ന്‍തി അ​ല്‍ മ​സ്‌​റൂ​യി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ 30 വ​രെ​യും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsrenovationRoad Closing
    News Summary - renovation; Al Ain road will be closed
