Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഉ​മ്മ​ന്‍ ചാ​ണ്ടി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2025 7:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2025 7:05 AM IST

    ഉ​മ്മ​ന്‍ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉ​മ്മ​ന്‍ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യും വൈ.​എം.​സി​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​മ്മ​ന്‍ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യും വൈ.​എം.​സി​യും റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​മ്മ​ന്‍ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ജി​സ​ഖ​റി​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ആ​സാ​ദ്, സിം​സ​ണ്‍, പ്ര​സാ​ദ് നെ​ടും​പ​റ​മ്പ്, സു​നി​ല്‍ ചി​റ​യ്ക്ക​ല്‍, ഷാ​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, സ്ക​റി​യ, ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ് ആ​ര്‍. നാ​യ​ര്‍, സ​ജി​ത്ത് മേ​നോ​ന്‍, ജി​ല്‍ജു കെ. ​ചാ​ണ്ടി, ജോ​ബി വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വൈ.​എം.​സി ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​സാ​ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ സിം​സ​ണ്‍ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oommen ChandyGulf Newsrak indian associationRas Al KhaimaINCASMemorial Day
    News Summary - Remembering Oommen Chandy
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X