Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightആ​ര്യാ​ട​ൻ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ൻ ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്​ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    reception
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ൻ ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്​ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ദു​ബൈ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം

    ജി​ല്ല​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ദു​ബൈ: കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ൻ ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ദു​ബൈ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. നി​യു​ക്ത ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നൗ​ഫ​ൽ സൂ​പ്പി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ബാ​ബു​രാ​ജ്, ബ​ഷീ​ർ, പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ് വി​ള​യി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി പ്ര​മു​ഖ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsReception
    News Summary - Reception given to Aryadan Shoukat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick