Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 7:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 7:54 AM IST

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ല്‍കി

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ് തോ​മ​സ് മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യി​ല്‍ പു​തു​താ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ റ​വ. ഫാ. ​ഷി​ജു ഫി​ലി​പ്പി​ന് ഇ​ട​വ​ക അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ല്‍കി. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:ReceptionRasalkhaimauaenews
