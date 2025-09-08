Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കു​സാ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി

    എം. ​ഷ​ഹ​ൻ​ഷ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    ദു​ബൈ: കു​സാ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കെ​മി​സ്ട്രി​യി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി​യ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം വെ​ട്ടു​റോ​ഡ് ഗ​സ​ലി​ൽ എം. ​ഷ​ഹ​ൻ​ഷ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്. ദു​ബൈ എ​ൻ.​എം.​സി​യി​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലെ ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ സീ​നി​യ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ​റും ദു​ബൈ പ്രി​യ​ദ​ർ​ശി​നി വ​ള​ന്റ​റി​ങ്​ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റു​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷ​ഫീ​ക്കി​ന്‍റെ​യും മ​ല​പ്പു​റം കോ​ട്ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ കോ​ള​ജി​ലെ റി​ട്ട. സം​സ്കൃ​തം പ്ര​ഫ. ഡോ. ​ഷ​മീ​ന ബീ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

