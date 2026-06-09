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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാസൽഖൈമ സ്കോളേഴ്സ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 8:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 8:12 AM IST

    റാസൽഖൈമ സ്കോളേഴ്സ് സ്കൂൾ മലയാളം സൗഹൃദ സന്ധ്യ

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    റാസൽഖൈമ സ്കോളേഴ്സ് സ്കൂൾ മലയാളം സൗഹൃദ സന്ധ്യ
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    റാസൽഖൈമ: റാസൽഖൈമ സ്കോളേഴ്സ് സ്കൂളിൽ മലയാളം സൗഹൃദ സന്ധ്യ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. മലയാളത്തെയും കേരള സംസ്കാരത്തെയും പുതിയ തലമുറക്ക് പരിചയപ്പെടുത്താൻ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടായിരുന്നു പരിപാടി. മീഡിയവൺ മിഡിലീസ്റ്റ് എഡിറ്റോറിയൽ വിഭാഗം മേധാവി എം.സി.എ. നാസർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഹമീദലി യഹിയ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.

    വൈസ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ പ്രീത, രക്ഷാകർതൃ കൗൺസിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് മണികണ്ഠൻ രാമസ്വാമി, ശ്യാമള പ്രസാദ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികളും അരങ്ങിലെത്തി.

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