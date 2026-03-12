Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    date_range 12 March 2026 10:01 AM IST
    date_range 12 March 2026 10:01 AM IST

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ റമദാന്‍ ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ റമദാന്‍ ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍
    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: റമദാന്‍ പ്രമാണിച്ച് കഴിഞ്ഞ വാരം തുടങ്ങിയ റാസല്‍ഖൈമ റമദാന്‍ ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍ തുടരുന്നു. രാത്രി 8.30 മുതല്‍ പുലര്‍ച്ചെ 3.30 വരെ റാക് എക്​സ്​പോ സെന്‍റര്‍ അങ്കണത്തിലാണ് രാത്രി വിപണിയുടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം.

    കുട്ടികള്‍ക്കുള്ള വിനോദ പരിപാടികളും സാംസ്കാരിക പരിപാടികളും ഇവിടെ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. വസ്ത്രങ്ങളുള്‍പ്പെടെ പരമ്പരാഗത വസ്തുക്കളും ഭക്ഷ്യ വിഭവങ്ങളും ഇവിടെ പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിനുണ്ട്. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യം. അല്‍ സഖര്‍ എക്സിബിഷന്‍ ഓര്‍ഗനൈസേഷന്‍ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന റമദാന്‍ ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍ ഈ മാസം 17 വരെ തുടരും.

