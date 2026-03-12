Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 March 2026 10:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 March 2026 10:01 AM IST
റാസല്ഖൈമ റമദാന് ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ras Al Khaimah Ramadan Festival
റാസല്ഖൈമ: റമദാന് പ്രമാണിച്ച് കഴിഞ്ഞ വാരം തുടങ്ങിയ റാസല്ഖൈമ റമദാന് ഫെസ്റ്റിവല് തുടരുന്നു. രാത്രി 8.30 മുതല് പുലര്ച്ചെ 3.30 വരെ റാക് എക്സ്പോ സെന്റര് അങ്കണത്തിലാണ് രാത്രി വിപണിയുടെ പ്രവര്ത്തനം.
കുട്ടികള്ക്കുള്ള വിനോദ പരിപാടികളും സാംസ്കാരിക പരിപാടികളും ഇവിടെ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. വസ്ത്രങ്ങളുള്പ്പെടെ പരമ്പരാഗത വസ്തുക്കളും ഭക്ഷ്യ വിഭവങ്ങളും ഇവിടെ പ്രദര്ശനത്തിനുണ്ട്. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യം. അല് സഖര് എക്സിബിഷന് ഓര്ഗനൈസേഷന് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന റമദാന് ഫെസ്റ്റിവല് ഈ മാസം 17 വരെ തുടരും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story