Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    7 Nov 2025 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    7 Nov 2025 7:22 AM IST

    ചരിത്രപാതയിലെ അപൂർവ പ്രതിഭകൾ

    ച​രി​ത്ര​പാ​ത​യി​ലെ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ൾ
    ച​രി​ത്ര​പാ​ത​യി​ലെ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ഡോ. ​സു​ബൈ​ർ വാ​ഴ​മ്പു​റം എ​ഴു​തി​യ ‘ച​രി​ത്ര​പാ​ത​യി​ലെ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ൾ’ ന​വ​ബം​ർ എ​ട്ടി​ന്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ക്രി​സ്തു​വ​ർ​ഷം എ​ട്ട്​ മു​ത​ൽ പ​തി​നാ​ലാം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ശാ​സ്ത്രം, സാ​ഹി​ത്യം, ത​ത്ത്വ​ചി​ന്ത തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​വി​കാ​സ​ത്തി​ന് പ്ര​കാ​ശം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന അ​റ​ബ് ലോ​ക​ത്തെ മ​ഹാ​പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ പു​സ്​​ത​കം.പു​സ്ത​കം:


