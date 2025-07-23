Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാക് ജസീറ റൗണ്ടെബൗട്ട്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2025 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2025 9:57 AM IST

    റാക് ജസീറ റൗണ്ടെബൗട്ട് -മര്‍ജാന്‍ ഐലന്‍റ് വേഗപരിധി കുറച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റാക് ജസീറ റൗണ്ടെബൗട്ട് -മര്‍ജാന്‍ ഐലന്‍റ് വേഗപരിധി കുറച്ചു
    cancel

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ലെ അ​ല്‍ ജ​സീ​റ അ​ല്‍ ഹം​റ റൗ​ണ്ടെ​ബൗ​ട്ട് മു​ത​ല്‍ അ​ല്‍ മ​ര്‍ജാ​ന്‍ ഐ​ല​ന്‍റ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള റോ​ഡി​ലെ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 60 കി.​മീ​റ്റ​റാ​യി നി​ജ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി റാ​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നേ​ര​ത്തേ ഇ​ത് 80 കി. ​മീ​റ്റ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പാ​ലി​ച്ച് അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹം ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ര്‍ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newsgulf news malayalamAl Marjan Island
    News Summary - Raq Jazeera Roundabout-Marjan Island speed limit reduced
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X