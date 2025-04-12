Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവ​നി​താ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 7:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 7:51 AM IST

    വ​നി​താ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് സ​മ​ന്വ​യ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​നി​താ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് സ​മ​ന്വ​യ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വ​നി​ത ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് സ​മ​ന്വ​യ ആ​ദ​ര​വ് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച വ​നി​താ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ള്‍

    സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പം

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ലോ​ക വ​നി​ത ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വ്യ​ക്തി​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​പ്പി​ച്ച വ​നി​ത​ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് സ​മ​ന്വ​യ. റാ​ക് മാ​ളു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഖൗ​ല അ​ല്‍ ത​യ്യാ​നി ബെ​നി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, ഫൗ​സി​യ സ​ഹൂ​ര്‍, റീ​മ ബി​നൊ, സി​ന്ധു നാ​യ​ര്‍, മെ​ഹ്ജ​ബി​ന്‍, ദീ​പ വി​നോ​ദ്, നി​ര്‍മ​ല, അ​നു​ഭാ നി​ജാ​വ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ക്ക് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ര്‍ പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഫ​ല​ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ക​യും പൊ​ന്നാ​ട​യ​ണി​യി​ച്ച് ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​വും ​ട​ന്നു. സ​മ​ന്വ​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsfemalehonoring
    News Summary - Rak Samanvaya honors female talent
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X