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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാക് പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 11:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 11:52 AM IST

    റാക് പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി ഫ്രീലാന്‍സേഴ്സ് ഓണാഘോഷം

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    റാക് പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി ഫ്രീലാന്‍സേഴ്സ് ഓണാഘോഷം
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    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി ഫ്രീലാന്‍സേഴ്സ് കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഓണാഘോഷ ചടങ്ങില്‍നിന്ന്

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: ഓണാഘോഷവും മീറ്റപ്പും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് മലയാളികളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള റാസല്‍ഖൈമയിലെ പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി ഫ്രീലാന്‍സേഴ്സ് കൂട്ടായ്മ.

    തലശ്ശേരി റസ്റ്റോറന്‍റ് ഹാളില്‍ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങില്‍ പ്രോപ്പര്‍ട്ടി ലീസിങ്​ ഫ്രീലാന്‍സര്‍മാരായ തൗസീഫ്, ഷിബ്ലി, നബീല്‍, റിസാന, തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഷമീര്‍, അഹമ്മദ് പാര്‍സ് എന്നിവര്‍ നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കി.

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