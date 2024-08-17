Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    17 Aug 2024 1:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    17 Aug 2024 1:28 AM GMT

    റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്​
    റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്​

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ 78ാമ​ത് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലീം പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​ധു, ക്ല​മ​ന്റ്‌ ഡെ​ക്കോ​സ്റ്റ, പ്ര​ദീ​പ്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹീം, ഡോ. ​റ​ജി, നാ​സ​ർ അ​ൽ​മ​ഹ, ശ​ക്തി​ധ​ര​ൻ, സു​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ൻ, ആ​സാ​ദ്, അ​ജ​യ്കു​മാ​ർ, സിം​സ​ൺ തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    UAE News RAK
