Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    26 Nov 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Nov 2024 4:30 AM GMT

    യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ്

    Rak Incas
    വ​യ​നാ​ട്, പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്

    വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ്

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: വ​യ​നാ​ട്, പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഉ​ജ്ജ്വ​ല വി​ജ​യം വ​രി​ച്ച പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്കും രാ​ഹു​ല്‍ മാ​ങ്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലി​നും അ​ഭി​വാ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ച് റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് നാ​സ​ര്‍ അ​ല്‍മ​ഹ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലീം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. കി​ഷോ​ര്‍ കു​മാ​ര്‍, ഡോ. ​ജു​നൈ​ദ്, പ്ര​സ്റ്റി​ന്‍, ആ​സാ​ദ്, ജി​ല്‍ജു, ജോ​ബി എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ജി സ്ക​റി​യ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ സിം​സ​ണ്‍ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    UAE News Rak Incas By-Election result 2024
    News Summary - Rak Incas celebrated UDF victory
