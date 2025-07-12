Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2025 9:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2025 9:36 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ര്യ​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി റാ​ക് ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക് സോ​ണ്‍

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ര്യ​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി റാ​ക് ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക് സോ​ണ്‍
    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന റാ​കി​സ് റോ​ഡ് ഷോ​യി​ല്‍ ഗ്രൂ​പ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ റാ​മി ജ​ല്ലാ​ദ് സം​രം​ഭ​ക​നു​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ് ഷോ​യു​മാ​യി റാ​ക് ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക് സോ​ണ്‍ (റാ​കി​സ്) ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍. ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ സെ​ഷ​ന്‍ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​താ​യി റാ​കി​സ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ റാ​മി ജ​ല്ലാ​ദ് അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​ര്‍ക്ക് റാ​കി​സ് ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് ഷോ. ​പു​ണെ, മും​ബൈ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ റാ​കി​സ് റോ​ഡ് ഷോ ​ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:UAE NewsIndian TourismrakEconomic Zone
