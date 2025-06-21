Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാ​ക് ചേ​ത​ന...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 6:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 6:38 AM IST

    റാ​ക് ചേ​ത​ന വ​നി​ത​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘മാ​തൃ​കം 2025’

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rak chethana
    cancel

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ചേ​ത​ന റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ വ​നി​താ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘മാ​തൃ​കം 2025’ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റി​ന് ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ഗു​രു അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​ഠ​ന​കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​എം.​എ. സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യും. ചേ​ത​ന വു​മ​ണ്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ഇ​യ​ര്‍ 2024 പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും. 2025ലെ ​വു​മ​ണ്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ഇ​യ​ര്‍ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വും ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്ര​സീ​ത ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newswomens dayRak Chetana
    News Summary - Rak Chetana Women's Day Celebration 'Matrikam 2025'
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X